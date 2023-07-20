Everblades Sign Forward Tommy Apap

July 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President Craig Brush, along with General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced the team signed forward Tommy Apap to a standard player contract.

Apap, 27, will be playing his fourth season of professional hockey. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan local started his professional career with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL in 2020-21, split the next season between the Fuel and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, and then spent all of last season with the Admirals. He had two goals and five assists in 44 games last season, and has recorded eight goals and 18 assists over 122 professional games in his career.

The centerman joined professional hockey from Michigan State University, spending four seasons with the Spartans. Apap had 31 points on 17 goals and 14 assists)in 127 college games and served as captain in his senior year.

The left-shot attacker played one season of junior hockey with the NAHL's Wichita Falls Wildcats and saw time in two USHL seasons, splitting his two seasons between the Fargo Force and Youngstown Phantoms. After registering 13 goals and 26 points in 39 NAHL contests, Apap finished his USHL tenure scoring nine goals and 28 assists across 110 games.

