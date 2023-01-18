K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Recalled from Chicago (AHL)

January 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that forward Logan Lambdinn has been recalled from loan to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

Lambdin, 27, has scored two goals and has added three assists with five penalty minutes in nine games with the K-Wings this season. The forward returns from Chicago where he's scored three goals, notched four assists with six penalty minutes in 23 games played for the Wolves this season.

The former Michigan State Spartan is in his second professional season and finished the 2021-22 season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.

Kalamazoo's next matchup is Friday at 7 p.m. today versus the Fort Wayne Komets (15-12-4-2) at Wings Event Center. The team will be honoring their 80s Alumni. Head to the game to meet your favorite Wings from the decade and enjoy a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas and hot dogs).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.