Matt Marcinew and Rory Kerins Assigned to Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Matt Marcinew has been assigned by the AHL Calgary Wranglers to the Rush and center/left wing Rory Kerins has been reassigned by the Flames from the Wranglers to the Rush.

Marcinew returns to the Rush where he leads the team with 15 goals and 22 assists over 33 games played. He is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers and did not appear in any games during his stay with the team. Marcinew was named to the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic and did not participate in the game, which took place on Monday, January 16.

Kerins has skated in 26 games for the Rush and has 13 goals and 14 assists. The 20-year-old is on an NHL contract with the Flames and has now played six games in the AHL this season where he has a goal and an assist.

The Rush are back home for a pair of games against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday night. Saturday is Rodeo and Ag Night, presented by Gold Buckle Beer. The team will be wearing specialty rodeo themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame with a portion of the proceeds going to the Western Legacy Foundation. There is a pregame party at 4:30 p.m. in the Cowboy Bar at The Monument, featuring a live performance from the Dugan Irby Band. And before the game, the team will unveil its new Rush anthem, performed by local country star Brandon Jones. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

