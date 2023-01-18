Meet Three Iconic Worcester Sports Figures on Sports Legends Night

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) in partnership with Cornerstone Bank are proud to host Sports Legends Night on Sat., Jan. 21st against the Maine Mariners at 7:05 p.m.

The Railers will welcome three Worcester sports icons to the DCU Center for VIP signings during the game. Baseball coach and former Red Sox player, Rich Gedman, former National Hockey League player, Tom Poti, and former WBA Welterweight and IBO Welterweight World Champion, José Antonio Rivera. The team will also be giving away Bobby Butler bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans.

Gedman, a former catcher, played for the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals throughout his 13-year career. Twice an All-Star with the Red Sox in 1985 and 1986, Gedman currently acts as a hitting coach for the hometown team and Boston's AAA affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox.

Poti is a former professional ice hockey player who grew up attending school locally at Cushing Academy, St. Peter-Marian High School, and Boston University. He played 14 seasons in the National Hockey League for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and the Washington Capitals.

Rivera is a former WBA welterweight and super welterweight champion. Jose became a professional boxer in October 1992 and became the Massachusetts State Champion twice, the USBA Regional Champion, the IBO World Champion, and the NABA Champion.

"It's an honor to welcome back three Worcester natives who have all become legends in their respective sports," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "Hosting these icons at the DCU Center this Saturday is a true testament to the rich history of excellence in sports that has always existed in Worcester. We look forward to giving our fans an opportunity to meet these athletes."

A meet and greet and autograph signing with all three Worcester sports legends will be held during the first intermission of Saturday night's game.

The Railers will honor a local sports legend on their own roster as fans enter the building. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of former Olympian, NHL player, Marlborough native, and current Railers Captain Bobby Butler.

"Having a bobblehead modeled after you is one of those bucket list items you dream of in sports," Railers Captain Bobby Butler said. "It is a career highlight for me, and I am excited for Saturday."

Doors at the DCU Center open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday the 21st. Secure your seats as the Railers get set to take on the Maine Mariners at 7:05 p.m.

