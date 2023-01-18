Jacksonville's Jordan Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zach Jordan of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 9-15.
Jordan scored five goals and added an assist for six points in three games last week.
The 26-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-3 win against Florida on Wednesday, scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to Atlanta on Friday and had two goals in a 5-3 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.
Under contract to Hartford of the American Hockey League, Jordan has 18 points (12g-6a) in 25 games with the Icemen this season while also skating in one game with the Wolf Pack.
A native of Collinsville, Illinois, Jordan has 40 points (25g-15a) in 64 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Kalamazoo while adding nine points (6g-3a) in 47 career AHL games with Cleveland and Hartford.
Prior to turning pro, Jordan posted 72 points (38g-34a) in 128 career games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and 142 points (40g-102a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Omaha and Des Moines.
On behalf of Zach Jordan, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Hank Crone, Allen (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.) and Isaac Johnson, Newfoundland (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Tye Felhaber (Fort Wayne), Spencer Watson (Indy), Tommy Muck (Kansas City), Charlie Gerard (Reading), Trenton Bliss (Toledo) and Davis Bunz (Wheeling).
Zach Jordan of the Jacksonville Icemen
