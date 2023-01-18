Pat Nagle Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Reading, PA. - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday that Pat Nagle has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 9-15. It is the seventh time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the third most in ECHL history.

Nagle went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in two appearances against Adirondack last week.

The 35-year-old made 24 saves in a 5-1 win on Friday and turned aside 37 shots in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Nagle is 9-3-0 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Royals this season and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.21 goals-against average and eighth with a .920 save percentage. He has also appeared in six games with the Phantoms.

A native Bloomfield, Michigan, Nagle ranks third in ECHL history with 211 wins and is tied for sixth with 18 shutouts in 357 career appearance with Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne, Toledo and Reading. He has gone 27-28-9 with two shutouts in 68 career games in the AHL.

Prior to turning pro, Nagle saw action in 101 career games at Ferris State University where he was 45-42-11 with five shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Nagle is the eighteenth Royal to claim the GOW award in the twenty-one year history of the team. Recipients of the award include: John Muse (2), Mark Dekanich (2), Brandon Komm, Martin Ouellette, Brandon Anderson (2), Barry Brust (3), Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Riley Gill (2), Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, and Cody Rudkowsky.

