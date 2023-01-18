ECHL Transactions - January 18
January 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 18, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Zackary Riel, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Iowa:
Joe Widmar, F from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve
Delete Kaid Oliver, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Chase Zieky, F traded to Wheeling
Iowa:
Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Kalamazoo:
Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Raymond Brice, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve
Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse [1/15]
Rapid City:
Add Rory Kerins, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Delete Max Newton, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Savannah:
Add Jake Pappalardo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
South Carolina:
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Toledo:
Delete Cole Fraser, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Loic Jarry, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Loic Jarry, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Brandon Cutler, F returned from loan to Hartford
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
