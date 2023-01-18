ECHL Transactions - January 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 18, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Zackary Riel, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Iowa:

Joe Widmar, F from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve

Delete Kaid Oliver, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Chase Zieky, F traded to Wheeling

Iowa:

Delete Cole Stallard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Kalamazoo:

Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Raymond Brice, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Delete Clark Hiebert, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse [1/15]

Rapid City:

Add Rory Kerins, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Delete Max Newton, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Savannah:

Add Jake Pappalardo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

South Carolina:

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Toledo:

Delete Cole Fraser, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Loic Jarry, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Loic Jarry, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Brandon Cutler, F returned from loan to Hartford

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

