Kevin O'Neil Loaned to Colorado Eagles

January 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Kevin O'Neil has been loaned to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on a professional tryout contract.

O'Neil, 24, signed an ECHL contract with the Stingrays this past offseason and has posted 25 points on 12 goals and 13 assists in 26 games this season. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward had signed two PTOs with Hershey earlier this season, appearing in two games and netting his first career AHL goal on December 31st against the Providence Bruins.

The native of Latham, NY re-signed with the Stingrays this past summer after spending the final 10 games in South Carolina last year, posting 10 points on six goals and four assists.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, January 20th, as they head south to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.