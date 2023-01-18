Icemen Forward Zach Jordan Named ECHL Player of the Week

Zach Jordan of the Jacksonville Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward

Zach Jordan has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 9-15.

Jordan scored five goals and added an assist for six points in three games last week.

The 26-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-3 win against Florida on Wednesday, scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to Atlanta on Friday and had two goals in a 5-3 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.

Under contract to Hartford of the American Hockey League, Jordan has 18 points (12g-6a) in 25 games with the Icemen this season while also skating in one game with the Wolf Pack.

A native of Collinsville, Illinois, Jordan has 40 points (25g-15a) in 64 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Kalamazoo while adding nine points (6g-3a) in 47 career AHL games with Cleveland and Hartford.

Prior to turning pro, Jordan posted 72 points (38g-34a) in 128 career games at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and 142 points (40g-102a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Omaha and Des Moines.

On behalf of Zach Jordan, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Icemen are back on home ice this Friday, January 20 when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m. Friday's game is also Wizard Night, so come wearing your house colors! Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster, or contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

