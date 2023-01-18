Cutler Returns to Grizzlies, Fizer Recalled to Colorado

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Brandon Cutler returns to the Utah Grizzlies as he was released from a PTO with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In a separate transaction forward Tarun Fizer was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on January 17.

Cutler appeared in 11 games with the Grizzlies this season, scoring 3 goals and 2 assists. Cutler spent 3 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators and 6 games with Hartford. Last season Cutler played in 36 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and 23 games with the Grizzlies, where he scored 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

Fizer leads the Grizzlies with 10 goals this season and is 4th on the club with 17 points. Tarun has also appeared in 3 games with the Eagles this season.

This week the Grizzlies are at Tulsa for a 3 game in 3 day series on January 20-21 at 6:05 pm and January 22 at 3:05 pm mountain time. The Grizz will host Rapid City for a 3-game series on January 25, 27-28. Face-off all 3 nights in that set will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

