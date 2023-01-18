Grizzlies Weekly: Utah at Tulsa this Weekend

January 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies won 2 out of 3 games vs Idaho in a 2 city, 3 game set last weekend, culminated by Monday's 4-1 victory on Sensory Friendly and Nickelodeon Day. This week the Grizzlies are at Tulsa for a 3 game in 3 day series on January 20-21 at 6:05 pm and January 22 at 3:05 pm mountain time.

On January 13 Utah defeated Idaho 5-3 as Jordan Martel scored 2 goals in the third period and Garrett Metcalf saved 34 of 38 in the victory. Metcalf has a record of 7-2 on the season. Idaho won 4-0 on January 14. On January 16th the Grizz got goals from 4 different forwards and Trent Miner was amazing in net as he saved 46 of 47 in the 4-1 win.

The Grizz will host Rapid City for a 3-game series on January 25, 27-28. Face-off all 3 nights in that set will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Heart Health Night.

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night.

Games This Week

Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trent Miner saved 46 of 47. Utah got goals from Cam Strong, Keaton Jameson, Cameron Wright and Tarun Fizer.

Friday, January 20, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Sunday, January 22, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm. BOK Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Last season Utah defeated Tulsa 4 games to 3 in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Friday night will be the first meeting since Utah won 5-2 in game 7 on May 4, 2022.

Games Last Week

Friday, January 13, 2023 - Utah 5 Idaho 3 - Jordan Martel scored 2 goals in the third period, including the game winner 9:11 in. James Shearer had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah went 3 for 3 on the power play and was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. Tyler Penner scored a shorthanded goal in the first period. Cameron Wright added his 8th goal of the season in the second period. Garrett Metcalf saved 29 of 32 to advance his record to 7-1 on the season.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 - Utah 0 Idaho 4 - Idaho outshot Utah 38 to 22. Utah was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Garrett Metcalf saved 34 of 38 for Utah. Idaho's Remi Poirier earned a 22 save shutout.

January Scoring

Utah has scored 19 goals in 6 games in January. Cameron Wright has 7 points in the last 6 games (5 goals, 2 assists). Wright has taken 26 shots over the last 6 contests. Keaton Jameson has 6 points in his last 6 games (3 goals, 3 assists). Jordan Martel also has 6 points in his last 6 games (2 goals, 6 assists). Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 5 games. Utah has a 3-2-1 record in 6 games in January. Utah's power play is 8 for 19 over the last 6 games.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 34 games this season: Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season.

Bear Bites

Utah is 8 for 19 on the power play in their last 6 games. Utah has the 2nd best power play on the road at 25.3 % (22 for 87). Utah's penalty kill is 26 for 28 over their last 7 games. Utah is 5-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 9-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 5-3-1 in one goal games. Utah is 10-3 when scoring first.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (12): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 14-19-1

Home record: 6-8

Road record: 8-11-1

Win percentage: .426

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 29

Last 10: 3-6-1

Goals per game: 2.71 (24th) Goals for: 92

Goals against per game: 3.53 (20th) Goals Against: 120

Shots per game: 28.85 (26th)

Shots against per game: 34.76 (25th)

Power Play: 33 for 153 - 21.6 % (11th)

Penalty Kill: 113 for 140- 80.7 % (15th)

Penalty Minutes: 536. 16.24 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 10-3.

Opposition Scores First: 4-16-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 22 38 30 2 92

Opposition 38 37 44 1 120

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer (10).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).

Points: Cameron Wright (26).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Nielsen (92)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (120).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (4)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (7)

Save %: Lukas Parik (.907).

Goals Against Average: Parik (3.23)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.