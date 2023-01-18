Grizzlies Weekly: Utah at Tulsa this Weekend
January 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies won 2 out of 3 games vs Idaho in a 2 city, 3 game set last weekend, culminated by Monday's 4-1 victory on Sensory Friendly and Nickelodeon Day. This week the Grizzlies are at Tulsa for a 3 game in 3 day series on January 20-21 at 6:05 pm and January 22 at 3:05 pm mountain time.
On January 13 Utah defeated Idaho 5-3 as Jordan Martel scored 2 goals in the third period and Garrett Metcalf saved 34 of 38 in the victory. Metcalf has a record of 7-2 on the season. Idaho won 4-0 on January 14. On January 16th the Grizz got goals from 4 different forwards and Trent Miner was amazing in net as he saved 46 of 47 in the 4-1 win.
The Grizz will host Rapid City for a 3-game series on January 25, 27-28. Face-off all 3 nights in that set will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.
Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.
Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.
Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Heart Health Night.
Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night.
Games This Week
Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trent Miner saved 46 of 47. Utah got goals from Cam Strong, Keaton Jameson, Cameron Wright and Tarun Fizer.
Friday, January 20, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.
Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.
Sunday, January 22, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm. BOK Center.
You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.
Last season Utah defeated Tulsa 4 games to 3 in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Friday night will be the first meeting since Utah won 5-2 in game 7 on May 4, 2022.
Games Last Week
Friday, January 13, 2023 - Utah 5 Idaho 3 - Jordan Martel scored 2 goals in the third period, including the game winner 9:11 in. James Shearer had 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah went 3 for 3 on the power play and was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. Tyler Penner scored a shorthanded goal in the first period. Cameron Wright added his 8th goal of the season in the second period. Garrett Metcalf saved 29 of 32 to advance his record to 7-1 on the season.
Saturday, January 14, 2023 - Utah 0 Idaho 4 - Idaho outshot Utah 38 to 22. Utah was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Garrett Metcalf saved 34 of 38 for Utah. Idaho's Remi Poirier earned a 22 save shutout.
January Scoring
Utah has scored 19 goals in 6 games in January. Cameron Wright has 7 points in the last 6 games (5 goals, 2 assists). Wright has taken 26 shots over the last 6 contests. Keaton Jameson has 6 points in his last 6 games (3 goals, 3 assists). Jordan Martel also has 6 points in his last 6 games (2 goals, 6 assists). Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 5 games. Utah has a 3-2-1 record in 6 games in January. Utah's power play is 8 for 19 over the last 6 games.
Grizzlies Ironmen
There are 3 players who have appeared in all 34 games this season: Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe Penner was 1 of 2 Grizzlies along with Mason Mannek, who appeared in all 72 games last season.
Bear Bites
Utah is 8 for 19 on the power play in their last 6 games. Utah has the 2nd best power play on the road at 25.3 % (22 for 87). Utah's penalty kill is 26 for 28 over their last 7 games. Utah is 5-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 9-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 5-3-1 in one goal games. Utah is 10-3 when scoring first.
Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster
Forwards (12): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.
Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.
Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.
2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)
Overall record: 14-19-1
Home record: 6-8
Road record: 8-11-1
Win percentage: .426
Streak: Won 1
Standings Points: 29
Last 10: 3-6-1
Goals per game: 2.71 (24th) Goals for: 92
Goals against per game: 3.53 (20th) Goals Against: 120
Shots per game: 28.85 (26th)
Shots against per game: 34.76 (25th)
Power Play: 33 for 153 - 21.6 % (11th)
Penalty Kill: 113 for 140- 80.7 % (15th)
Penalty Minutes: 536. 16.24 per game.
Shorthanded Goals: 3.
Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.
Record When Scoring First: 10-3.
Opposition Scores First: 4-16-1.
Record in One Goal Games: 5-3-1.
SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL
Utah Grizzlies 22 38 30 2 92
Opposition 38 37 44 1 120
Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)
Goals: Tarun Fizer (10).
Assists: Andrew Nielsen (20).
Points: Cameron Wright (26).
Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).
PIM: Nielsen (92)
Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)
Power Play Goals: Walker (5)
Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).
Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (120).
Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.
Game Winning Goals: Wright (4)
Wins: Garrett Metcalf (7)
Save %: Lukas Parik (.907).
Goals Against Average: Parik (3.23)
