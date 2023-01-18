Reading's Nagle Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle(Reading Royals)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Pat Nagle of the Reading Royals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 9-15. It is the seventh time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the third most in ECHL history.

Nagle went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in two appearances against Adirondack last week.

The 35-year-old made 24 saves in a 5-1 win on Friday and turned aside 37 shots in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Nagle is 9-3-0 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Royals this season and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.21 goals-against average and eighth with a .920 save percentage. He has also appeared in six games with the Phantoms.

A native Bloomfield, Michigan, Nagle ranks third in ECHL history with 211 wins and is tied for sixth with 18 shutouts in 357 career appearance with Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne, Toledo and Reading. He has gone 27-28-9 with two shutouts in 68 career games in the AHL.

Prior to turning pro, Nagle saw action in 101 career games at Ferris State University where he was 45-42-11 with five shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Runner-Up: John Lethemon, Toledo (2-0-0, 1.22 GAA, .940 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Callum Booth (Kansas City) and Bailey Brkin (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.