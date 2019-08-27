K-Wings Add Rookie Defenseman Ian Edmondson

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie defenseman Ian Edmondson for the 2019-20 season.

Edmondson, 24, begins his first pro season in Kalamazoo after skating in 10 games for the Wichita Thunder near the end of 2018-19. The Toronto, Ontario native tallied four assists and racked up 31 penalty minutes in his first taste of ECHL hockey last March and April.

"After talking with Coach [Nick] Bootland about what this organization is all about, I knew right away this was the place where I wanted to play," said Edmondson. "This team gives you all the tools you need to reach the next level and I couldn't be more excited to get the season started in October."

The 6'1, 205 lbs. defenseman enjoyed a four-year college career at Canisius College from 2015-2019, where he compiled 34 points (4g, 30a) in 122 games. Edmondson helped the Golden Griffins win the regular season Atlantic Hockey Association conference title as a sophomore in 2016-17.

"He was a great leader in college," said Bootland. "Ian makes a great first pass and skates well. He had a taste of ECHL hockey last season and that will give him a huge advantage."

Last season as a senior, Edmondson was named to the AHA All-Academic Team. He also won the Golden Griffins' Community Outreach Award and Tom Chapman Memorial Award as the team's unsung hero.

