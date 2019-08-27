Rays Announce Hat Trick for Reading Program Updates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced new updates to the team's Hat Trick For Reading program for the 2019-20 season. For the first time, the program is now open to students of all ages and grade levels. To learn more and participate, visit Stingrayshockey.com.

The Hat Trick For Reading program is an incentive offered to students in the Tri-County area. Participating students can get a free ticket to a Sunday home game and receive a discounted ticket offer for family members by submitting titles of three books they have read with a teacher's signoff or by submitting a report card with a B average or higher.

"We're excited about the new changes to our Hat Trick For Reading program for the 2019-20 season," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "It's always a goal of ours to tie together education and the Stingrays whenever possible, and get young fans out to experience our great product. We hope to see lots of families at our Sunday games this year!"

Bookmarks can be found online at the Stingrays website. Once completed, they can be mailed or scanned to Cassidy Brown at 3300 W Montague Ave., Suite A-200, North Charleston, SC 29418 or cbrown@stingrayshockey.com.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Stingrays home games are also on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

