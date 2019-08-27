Worcester Railers HC Single-Game Tickets Available Through Special Pre-Sale Offer

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) has announced that single-game tickets are available through a special pre-sale offer on Tuesday, August 27th at 10am.

The special pre-sale offer can be found on www.ticketmaster.com or. (No special code needed).

In addition, single game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 3rd at 10am and may be purchased at the DCU Center Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Railers Front Office at 508-365-1750.

The Worcester Railers HC will play 36 home games at the DCU Center in Worcester beginning on Saturday, October 12th vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Tickets for all Railers HC home games start at just $15.00. For more information please visit www.railershc.com.

Click HERE for the Worcester Railers HC promotional schedule.

Save BIG $$$ off Box Office pricing by purchasing a Railers HC full season memberships, mini plan, or group ticket package by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

