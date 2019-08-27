Tough Scorer Shaquille Merasty Signs with Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits added intensity, toughness and offensive ability with the signing of forward Shaquille Merasty to a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season. Merasty, entering his third pro season, put up a career year in his second season, split between Rapid City and Orlando, and has momentum entering the year in the Upstate.

Merasty, a large human at 6'5" and 220 pounds, put up 10 goals and 15 assists to go along with 184 penalty minutes in 58 games of action last season. It extended far beyond his prior performance, with five goals and seven assists in 28 games the year prior.

The Manitoba native has not been afraid to get his hands dirty. In 86 pro games, Merasty has totaled 224 penalty minutes. He has played for the Rapid City Rush, the Orlando Solar Bears, and the Wichita Thunder.

His mix of toughness and skill was put on display throughout his career, dating back through his time in the Canadian college circuit with the University of Manitoba, Division III Adrian College, and with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Portage Terriers.

Merasty drove the offensive bus and set the tone with the Terriers by winning two MJHL championships in his three seasons there. He put up back-to-back dominant playoff runs, and was an almost point-per-game player in the regular season during his junior career.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

