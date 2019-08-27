Yale's Charles Curti Joins Thunder

August 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Charles Curti to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Curti, 24, comes to Glens Falls after playing four seasons for the Yale University Bulldogs. The 6'0, 192-pound defenseman collected 37 points (9 goals, 28 assists) over his college career. During the 2017-18 season, Curti finished second among all skaters on the team with a +11 rating and was named to the Academic All-ECAC Hockey team.

Curti spent two seasons with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the United States Hockey League from 2013 to 2015. The Mound, MN native collected 9 goals and added 38 assists in 113 games played and also served as an assistant captain during his final season.

Curti laced up for the United States for the 2014 World Junior A Championship. He skated in four games and helped his team capture their third straight gold medal victory.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.