2019-20 Promotional Schedule Announced

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their Promotional Schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. The schedule is highlighted by tons of events, giveaways, appearances and more that have proven to be fan favorites for many seasons, along with new promotions that are sure to get fans engaged.

The Cyclones 2019-20 Promotional Schedule is highlighted by numerous marquee events that are sure to be a hit with the fans. Returning are popular events like First Face-Off, Pucks & Pups Night featuring the ever-popular Weiner Dog Races, a New Year's Eve celebration complete with postgame fireworks show, Throwback Weekend, Cyclones Fight Cancer Night, and Fan Appreciation Weekend. Be on the lookout for special ticket packages and giveaways associated with these nights throughout the season.

First Face-Off, Throwback Weekend and Fan Appreciation Night are some of the more popular events on the Cyclones' schedule and will feature dollar beer, soda, hot dogs, and pizza. In addition, Throwback Weekend will also include a Teddy Bear Toss, and tickets are just $12 for both nights. This year will see the return of a couple of popular promotions from last season, including a Sensory Awareness matinee, which will feature decreased auditory and visual stimulation, and Wizards Weekend where Muggles are invited to join us as we celebrate Wizardry. The Cyclones will also be hosting their first-ever Shutout the Hate Night to celebrate the diversity of our fans, employees, players, and coaches because Hockey Is Anyone's Game.

Key Event Dates:

First Face-Off: Saturday, October 12

Shutout the Hate Night: Friday, November 8

Cyclones New Year's Eve Celebration and Postgame Firework Display: Tuesday, December 31

Throwback Weekend: Friday & Saturday, January 3 & 4

Sensory Awareness Matinee, as a part of Marvel Weekend: Sunday, January 19

Cyclones Fight Cancer: Saturday, February 1

Meijer Kids Club Matinee Ft. Kids Paint the Ice, as a part of Nickelodeon Weekend: Sunday, February 16

Wizards Weekend: Friday & Saturday, March 21 & 22

Pucks & Pups Night (Weiner Dog Races): Saturday, March 7

Fan Appreciation Weekend: Friday & Saturday, April 3 & 4

The Cyclones will also play host to a myriad of different characters on nights such as Star Wars Night, Nickelodeon Weekend featuring SpongeBob SquarePants on Friday, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Saturday, and Paw Patrol on Sunday, and Marvel Superhero Weekend. This season will also see the debut of DC Comics Night, in which the Cyclones will be wearing specialty Batman jerseys. Bring out the whole family and get photos taken with characters from your favorite film and television entities, and make sure to take advantage of specialty ticket four packs surrounding these dates.

Key Appearance Dates:

DC Comics Night: Saturday, November 16

Princess Night: Saturday, November 23

Star Wars Weekend: Friday & Saturday, December 13 & 14

Marvel Superhero Weekend: Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, January 17, 18, & 19

Nickelodeon Weekend: Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, February 14, 15, & 16

One of the best aspects of coming to a Cyclones game is not going home empty-handed, and, once again, the Cyclones have you covered with some great giveaway items all throughout the season.

Key Giveaway Dates:

Jesse Schultz Kid's Jersey Giveaway: Friday, January 31

Winter Hat Giveaway presented by SportClips / Military Appreciation: Friday, February 7

Bobblehead Giveaway / Cincinnati Beasts Celebration: Friday, February 28

Playing Cards Giveaway: Wednesday, March 4

Blanket Giveaway / First Responders Appreciation Night: Friday, March 6

This season, the Cyclones are launching a brand new, season-long promotion called 5-1-3 Fridays. Every Friday home game (excluding Throwback and Fan Appreciation Weekends) will feature $5 craft drafts, $1 sodas & $3 burgers.

5-1-3 Fridays

Friday, November 8 (Shutout the Hate Night)

Friday, November 22 (WWE Night)

Friday, December 13 (Star Wars)

Friday, December 27

Friday, January 17 (Marvel Friday)

Friday, January 31(Jesse Schultz Kid's Jersey Giveaway)

Friday, February 7 (Winter Hat/Military Appreciation Night)

Friday, February 14 (Nickelodeon Friday)

Friday, February 21 (Wizards Friday)

Friday, February 28 (Cincinnati Beasts)

Friday, March 6 (Blanket/First Responders Night)

Finally, it would not be Cincinnati Cyclones hockey without Dollar Beer Nights. This season, the Cyclones will host eight stand-alone Dollar Beer Nights on Wednesdays and Thursdays, in addition to First Face-Off, Throwback Weekend, and Fan Appreciation Weekend, which will all feature dollar beer specials as well.

Key Dollar Beer Nights

Wednesdays: 10/30, 11/6, 11/27, 12/11, 1/29, & 3/4

Thursdays: 11/14 & 2/20

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Our sights now turn to FIRST FACE-OFF which is set for Saturday, October 12, against the Wheeling Nailers, and we invite YOU to stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information, and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

