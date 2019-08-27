Thunder Adds Talented Center Sims

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Jordan Sims for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"Jordan is a strong, two-way center that has been described to me as a player who you want on the ice late in games," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He has had some productive seasons in this league and will be a good addition for us up front. He comes from a good pedigree as I coached against his father for many years. Being the son of a coach is an advantage for him and he is an extremely intelligent player as well."

Sims, 29, enters his sixth season as a pro. A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has spent the majority of his career in the ECHL with Idaho, Evansville, Cincinnati, Greenville and Fort Wayne. In 173 career ECHL games, he has recorded 111 points (38g, 73a), which includes two 40-point seasons. His father, Al, had an extensive playing career in the NHL and a long career coaching in the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Sims played a four-year career at the University of Connecticut. He reached 20 points in all four seasons, totaling 101 points (36g, 65a) in 146 career games for the Huskies.

