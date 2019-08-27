Mavericks Sign Forward Kozun and Blueliner McKernan

August 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Tuesday that the club has agreed to standard player contracts for the 2019-20 season with forward Tad Kozun and defenseman Kevin McKernan. Both players' rights were acquired for forward Mark Cooper's rights in a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays last week.

Kozun, a five-foot-11, 170-pounder from Nipawin, Saskatchewan tallied 50 points in 59 games last season for South Carolina on 18 goals and 32 assists. He also accumulated 109 penalty minutes. The 26-year old played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2014-2018, notching 69 points on 29 goals and 40 assists in 133 games.

McKernan, a five-foot-11, 192-pounder from Grafton, Massachusetts, played in 60 games for the Stingrays in his rookie season last year, scoring six goals and assisting 22 for 28 points with a plus-nine plus-minus rating. The 25-year-old played collegiately at Quinnipiac University where he scored 12 goals and posted 24 assists for 36 points in 138 games.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

