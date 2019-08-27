Forward Dante Salituro Agrees to Terms with Indy

August 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Dante Salituro for the 2019-20 season.

Salituro, 22, signs with the Fuel after he spent the 2018-19 season under contract with the NHL's Minnesota Wild. Assigned to the Allen Americans the 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward skated in 66 ECHL games, earning a career high in points tallying 22 goals and 39 assists while leading the Americans in both assists and points.

A native of North York, Ontario, Salituro has appeared in 126 ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans, earning 111 points (46g, 65a) as well as a spot in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic. Before turning pro, Salituro played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Ottawa 67's before signing an entry level contract with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. In his final season with the 67's, Salituro led the team in goals and assists, tallying 38 goals and 45 assists.

With the signing of Salituro, the Fuel have eight forwards, four defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.