Jake Henderson Joins Rush for First Professional Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Jake Henderson has been signed by the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Henderson embarks on his first full professional season following a brief stint in the ECHL last year. The 6'3", 215-pound forward began his year at Wilfrid Laurier University in USports, earning 15 points (7g-8ast) in 27 games before joining the Kansas City Mavericks for his professional debut. After a pair of appearances with the Mavs, Henderson was then signed by the Wichita Thunder, logging an additional pair of games to end the season.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the Rapid City area and organization, which makes it an exciting place for my first full professional season," Henderson commented on joining the Rush. "Last year, I got to experience professional hockey with the Mavericks and Thunder, and learned what it takes both on and off the ice to prepare yourself at this level.

"I'm a power forward that works hard every shift, and can find open space towards the net to either score, or find someone to dish the puck to for a goal," Henderson added on his contributions. "We need a solid, strong start to the year to give us the best chance to make the playoffs, and subsequently put our team in a great position to bring home the Kelly Cup."

"I'm very interested to see what Jake brings to the fold here in training camp," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault remarked on Henderson's signing. "He uses his size well all over the playing surface, especially in the offensive zone, and has a high intensity when his number is called. I'm excited to see how his size factors into our scheme up front this season."

Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Henderson preceded his brief stint in Canadian college hockey with three seasons in the OHL, playing with the Kitchener Rangers and North Bay Battalion for a total of 190 games (27g-45ast-72pts). With the latter, Henderson was coached by former Rush Captain and 2010 Championship legend, Scott Wray, who serves as an Assistant Coach with the Battalion. In addition to his OHL experience, he also played in 108 games across two seasons with the USHL's Omaha Lancers, registering 34 points (11g-23ast) and 187 PIM.

