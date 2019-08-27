Admirals Sign 10 Year Veteran Ben Holmstrom

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed 10 year AHL veteran forward Ben Holmstrom for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

Holmstrom, 32, posted 8 points (3G, 5A) in 40 games played last season for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the AHL.

The 6'1, 205lbs Colorado Springs, CO native is a veteran of 589 career AHL games over the last 10 years (2010-2019). Holmstrom, the brother of the recently signed Josh Holmstrom, spent his first 5 AHL seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers system with the Adirondack Phantoms, before spending the 2014-2015 season with the Charlotte Checkers. The last 4 seasons, Holmstrom has skated with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders). In total, Holmstrom has posted 211 points in the AHL on 79 goals and 132 assists. Holmstrom has appeared in 7 career NHL games, all with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Holmstrom brings a veteran presence and strong leadership to the Admirals dressing room, as he has been captain in 7 of his 10 AHL seasons and an assistant captain in another. Prior to turning pro, Holmstrom spent 4 seasons at UMASS Lowell, where he was team captain for 3 of those 4 seasons. In college, he posted 84 points in 144 career NCAA games. Holmstroms junior career was spent in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede where he was a 2003 116th overall USHL draft pick. Ben spent 3 seasons in Sioux Falls, where he skated in 139 games, posting 34 career points. He captained the Stampede in his final junior season in 2005-2006.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

