K-Wings Acquire Defenseman Ryan Cook from Thunder

March 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, have acquired defenseman Ryan Cook from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Cook joins the K-Wings after appearing in nine games for the Thunder and 34 games with the Norfolk Admirals this season (1G, 6A, 7 PTS and 32 PIM).

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty spent time last year with the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL) and the South Carolina Stingrays.

Cook is a native of Lancaster, NY and played college hockey for three years at Merrimack College before transferring to Niagara University for his senior year.

The K-Wings are on the road to start the four game week against the Cincinnati Cyclones this Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:35 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.