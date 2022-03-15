Glads Rally to Down Solar Bears

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (36-18-3-1) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (29-25-4-0) by a score of 3-2 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Kamerin Nault netted the game-winning goal late in the third period to give Atlanta the victory. Nault's tally capped off three unanswered goals by the Gladiators.

First Star: Kamerin Nault (ATL) - game-winning goal

Second Star: Jake Transit (ORL) - goal, assist

Third Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - goal

Orlando started the scoring late in the first period when Fabrizio Ricci netted one from the low slot (15:17).

The Solar Bears took a 2-0 lead late in the second period after Jake Transit scored by collecting a rebound in front of the net and sneaking it just under the crossbar(14:20).

Atlanta cut the deficit to 2-1 one minute later when Hugo Roy scored on a rebound opportunity (15:13). Cody Sylvester fired a wrister from the high slot that deflected off Orlando goaltender Brad Barone to Roy who fired it into the back of the net.

Just 12 seconds later, Sanghoon Shin leveled the game at 2-2 after wrapping around the back of the net and directing the puck past Barone off a Greg Campbell shot from the point (15:25). The two tallies were the fastest pair of goals that the Glads have collected this season.

The Glads took a 3-2 advantage late in the third period when Eric Neiley slid the puck from the low slot out to Kamerin Nault on the right wing who blasted a one-timer into the net (16:02).

The Gladiators outshot the Solar Bears 35-33 in the contest, and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell earned his 12th win of the season by saving 31 of 33 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 PM at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

