Game Preview: Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators: March 15, 2022

DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-24-4-0 / .544) continue a four-game road trip when they face the Atlanta Gladiators (35-18-3-1 / .649) at 10 a.m. this morning at Gas South Arena.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears and Gladiators have battled five times already this season; Orlando sports a 2-3-0-0 record against Atlanta heading into the final meeting of the regular season.

Tyler Bird is eligible to rejoin the game roster after serving a two-game suspension. The forward is tied with Luke Boka for the team goal-scoring lead with 14 this season.

The top four of Orlando's leading scorers against Atlanta are all currently in the AHL; Michael Brodzinski leads the active roster with three points, all assists.

Orlando is 20-3-2-0 when scoring first for the season; its points percentage of .840 when scoring first leads the Eastern Conference.

The Solar Bears are 16-5-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

After seeing a nine-game win streak snapped in a 4-3 loss vs. Norfolk on March 11, the Gladiators got back in the win column with a 3-1 victory vs. South Carolina on Sunday.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando continues its four-game road trip when the team visits the Florida Everblades on Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

