Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson, Nelson Returned

March 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been loaned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and center Logan Nelson has been returned from Tucson. Additionally, defenseman Chase Harrison has been placed on injured reserve.

Wichers heads back to Tucson for his fifth stint with the Roadrunners this season, where he has appeared in 11 total games. The rookie defenseman has played 35 games for Rapid City and has two goals and five assists.

Nelson returns to the Rush roster after being called up by Tucson on Monday. He did not appear in a game and overall this season has played five games for Tucson. During his time with Rapid City, Nelson has put up a team-leading 49 points on 18 goals and 31 assists over 45 games.

Harrison heads to IR for the second time this season. He has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this year and has three goals and five assists.

The Rush will return to action on Friday, March 18 for the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks. It's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Vast Broadband, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ebelution Heating and Cooling. There will be $15 tickets available for active-duty military and veterans in selection sections and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Mission 22. Saturday's puck drop is also scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.