Steelheads Weekly - March 15, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (30-26-3) return to Boise for a five-game homestand beginning Friday following a six-game road trip.

LAST WEEK...

Tuesday, March 8 @ Kalamazoo Wings: L 2-1

Shots: Steelheads 24, Wings 25

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Wings 0-for-1

Though no official goals were scored in the first period, the Steelheads had a tally called back for the second-straight game due to interference on the would-be opening tally. However, the Steelheads would find the first strike thanks to a one-time shot by captain A.J. White (4:43 2nd) to jump ahead, 1-0. The K-Wings also had a tally disallowed because of a kicking motion, but they would also find a tally in the second frame to tie the game. Play slowed in the third period for opportunities, but the K-Wings found the last goal to snag the 2-1 result.

Friday, March 11 @ Toledo Walleye: L 3-1

Shots: Steelheads 37, Walleye 35

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Walleye 1-for-2

After a scoreless first period with a high volume of pressure from the Steelheads, the Walleye found the first tally of the second frame on the power play to snag the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads found their lone answer just under two minutes later thanks to a backhanded shot from defenseman Will Cullen (7:32 2nd) to tie the game, 1-1. However, the Walleye found the better chances to convert in the third period and did so twice with the difference-maker on the power play within the first two minutes, and that proved to be the difference in the 3-1 result.

Saturday, March 12 @ Toledo Walleye: L 7-3

Shots: Steelheads 30, Walleye 31

PP: Steelheads 0-for-7, Walleye 1-for-3

The Walleye hopped out to the early lead and continued their momentum from the previous night, adding an even-strength tally within the first four minutes while following with a power play tally later in the frame. The Steelheads pressed back at the outset of the second period beginning with a tally by defenseman Will Cullen (0:14 2nd) to strike back before a Walleye answer stretched the lead back to two, 3-1. The Steelheads caught fire and ripped two more goals starting with forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (6:02 2nd) on a back door play followed up by defenseman Michael Prapavessis (8:48 2nd) on a rebound to tie the game, 3-3. A Steelheads goal that was disallowed minutes later changed the momentum of the game, and the Walleye scored three through the rest of the second period to take a 6-3 lead. The Walleye added one more in a heated third period in the 7-3 result.

Sunday, March 13 @ Toledo Walleye: W 5-3

Shots: Steelheads 36, Walleye 35

PP: Steelheads 1-for-2, Walleye 0-for-3

After the first half of the first period going back and forth, the Walleye netted two goals in 69 seconds in the back half of the frame to hop out to a two-goal lead before Steelheads forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (17:44 1st) executed a textbook wall pass for his own tally on a takeaway to cut the lead down to 2-1. The Steelheads' first power play of the game broke their man-advantage scoring skid thanks to forward Shawn McBride (PP, 12:11 2nd) on a flip through the netminder's pad to tie the game, 2-2.The Steelheads opened the game in the third period with a second strike from McBride (2:27 3rd) to jump ahead, 3-2. Though the Walleye came back to tie the game, Steelheads forward A.J. White (15:38 3rd; 18:40 3rd) steps up to push in the game-winner and the insurance tally to claim the 5-3 win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, March 18 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 19 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open a five-game homestand with the first two of their final seven games against the Utah Grizzlies. The Steelheads have taken five of the nine games against the Grizzlies so far in the 16-game series with seven games remaining over the final 13 games of the season. The two teams split their six-game stretch in January with three wins each, bringing the Steelheads to a 5-4-0 record with only one post-regulation game: January 8 in Boise (4-3 SO). This is the only meeting with the Grizzlies not part of a five- or six-game series this season. The Steelheads are 113-55-26 against the Grizzlies all-time while going 62-24-13 at home.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads broke a six-game losing skid and six-game skid on the road, winning their first game since February 25 and fifth away from Boise since February 18 in Kansas City.

- The Steelheads power play also broke a five-game skid (16 attempts) as well as eight-straight on the road (23 attempts).

- A.J. White tied a career-high in points (51) through 59 games with his two-goal game on Sunday.

- Will Cullen has points in all three games with the Steelheads and has points in five-straight games (3-3-6).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 22 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 29 -A.J. White

POINTS: 51 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 10 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 4 - Colton Kehler/A.J. White

PIMS: 69 - Evan Wardley

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Will Merchant

SHOTS: 195 - Luc Brown

WINS 13 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.56 - Colton Point

SAVE %: .912 - Colton Point

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 35-21-2-1 .619

2. Rapid City 29-20-4-4 .579

3. STEELHEADS 30-26-2-1 .534

4. Tulsa 27-25-2-2 .518

5. Allen 24-23-6-1 .509

6. Wichita 24-24-8-0 .500

7. Kansas City 27-29-3-1 .483

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena to open a five-game homestand on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

