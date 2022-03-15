Newfoundland's McCourt Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Riley McCourt of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 7-13.

McCourt scored four goals, added five assists and was a +10 in four games against Trois-Rivières last week.

The 21-year-old notched three assists in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, recorded a hat trick in a 6-1 win on Friday, picked up two assists in a 9-4 victory on Saturday and tallied a goal in a 5-4 win on Sunday.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, McCourt has 23 points (9g-14a) in 40 games with the Growlers this season.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, McCourt has tallied 25 points (9g-16a) in 53 career ECHL games with Newfoundland and Wichita while adding one assist in eight career AHL games with Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, McCourt recorded 117 points (30g-87a) in 175 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Hamilton and Flint.

On behalf of Riley McCourt, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Drake Rymsha, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.) and Benjamin Tardif, Utah (3 gp, 5g, 3a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: Zack Andrusiak (Cincinnati), Joe Pendenza (Florida), Brett Kemp (Greenville), Kris Bennett (Iowa), Mike Lee (Kansas City), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo), Cédric Desruisseaux (Trois-Rivières) and Sam Houde (Wheeling).

