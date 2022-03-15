Grizzlies Sign Johnny Walker

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Johnny Walker for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

Walker played at Arizona State University for 5 seasons from 2017-2022. Walker scored 123 points in 139 career games at ASU (70 goals, 53 assists). His best goal scoring season was in the 2018-19 season where he had 23 goals in 32 games. Walker averaged more than a point per game twice at ASU. He scored 34 points in 32 games in 2018-19 (23 goals, 11 assists) and in 2019-20 he scored 38 points in 36 games (20 goals, 18 assists).

Walker holds the school's all-time record for goals (70) and points (123) and is tied for 2nd with 53 assists.

In 22 games in the 2021-22 season Walker had 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists). Johnny will wear number 17 for the Grizzlies, who are in first place in the Mountain division with a .619 points percentage. Utah is at Idaho on March 18-19. The Grizz are at Maverik Center on March 23, 25-26 vs Tulsa and March 30, April 1-2 vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

