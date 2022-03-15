ECHL Transactions - March 15
March 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 15, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Bair Gendunov, F
Trois-Rivières:
Kevin Auger, F
Wichita:
David Thomson, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Florida:
Craig Wyszomirski, D from Indy
Jacksonville:
Zachary Bouthillier, G from Maine
Kansas City:
Brendan Soucie, F from Maine
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Eric MacAdams, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Billy Jerry, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Lijdsman, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Delete Ryan Cook, D traded to Kalamazoo
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve
Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Bonar, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jason Tackett, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Graeme Brown, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Marcus McIvor, D loaned to Ontario
Idaho:
Add Jack Becker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete T.J. Fergus, D suspended by team
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G loaned to Syracuse
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Rapid City:
Add Logan Nelson, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson
Reading:
Add Garrett McFadden, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zachary Brooks, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shawn St-Amant, F assigned by Laval
Utah:
Add Johnny Walker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Add Ostap Safin, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 15, 2022
- Safin Reassigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Sign Arizona State Forward Jack Becker - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Sign Johnny Walker - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 15 - ECHL
- K-Wings Acquire Defenseman Ryan Cook from Thunder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Gladiators Goal Sends Solar Bears to 3-2 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichers Called up to AHL Tucson, Nelson Returned - Rapid City Rush
- Greenville's Ingham Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Grizz Sweep Mavericks at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Glads Rally to Down Solar Bears - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Weekly - March 15, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Newfoundland's McCourt Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators: March 15, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.