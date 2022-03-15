ECHL Transactions - March 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 15, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Bair Gendunov, F

Trois-Rivières:

Kevin Auger, F

Wichita:

David Thomson, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Florida:

Craig Wyszomirski, D from Indy

Jacksonville:

Zachary Bouthillier, G from Maine

Kansas City:

Brendan Soucie, F from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Eric MacAdams, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Billy Jerry, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Lijdsman, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Delete Ryan Cook, D traded to Kalamazoo

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve

Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Bonar, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jason Tackett, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Graeme Brown, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Marcus McIvor, D loaned to Ontario

Idaho:

Add Jack Becker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete T.J. Fergus, D suspended by team

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G loaned to Syracuse

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Rapid City:

Add Logan Nelson, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson

Reading:

Add Garrett McFadden, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zachary Brooks, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shawn St-Amant, F assigned by Laval

Utah:

Add Johnny Walker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Add Ostap Safin, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

