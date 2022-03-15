Steelheads Sign Arizona State Forward Jack Becker

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed forward Jack Becker out of Arizona State University for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Becker, 24, played with Arizona State during his graduate season of collegiate hockey in 2021-22, posting eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points with 12 penalty minutes through 35 games. The Dellwood, Minn. native served an assistant captain in his final season and was fourth on the team in all major scoring categories. This comes following four seasons at the University of Michigan and serving as team captain in his final year in 2020-21, totaling 51 points (26-25-51) through 121 games including back-to-back 15-point seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The 6-foot-3 forward was named as the B1G Sportsmanship Award recipient both in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Becker was selected 195th overall (7th Round) by the Boston Bruins in the 2015 NHL Draft. He is the third Arizona State alum to join the organization, meeting back with forwards Willie Knierim and David Norris, who are both on the roster.

