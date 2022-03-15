Greenville's Ingham Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jacob Ingham of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 7-13.

Ingham went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances last week.

The 21-year-old made 29 saves in a 4-1 win at South Carolina on Friday and stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Los Angeles, Ingham is 8-5-2 in 15 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits this season with two shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He is 2-2-1 in five appearances with Ontario of the American Hockey League.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham has seen action in 28 career ECHL games with Greenville with an overall record of 12-13-3 with three shutouts, a 2.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Prior to turning pro, Ingham appeared in 177 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Mississauga and Kitchener where he went 93-61-12 with five shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Runner-Up: Francois Brassard, Jacksonville (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .976 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivières) and Garrett Metcalf (Utah).

