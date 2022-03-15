Late Gladiators Goal Sends Solar Bears to 3-2 Loss

March 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Jake Transit recorded a goal and an assist to help the Orlando Bears (29-25-4-0) establish a two-goal lead on the Atlanta Gladiators (36-18-3-1), but two goals against in a 12-second span swung momentum back in Atlanta's favor, and Kamerin Nault broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal with only minutes to play in regulation, and Orlando fell 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Gas South Arena.

After assisting on Fabrizio Ricci's opening goal in the first period, Transit secured his second career multi-point game when he batted in a loose puck at 14:20 to make it 2-0; newcomer Chris Harpur collected an assist on the goal for his first pro point.

Less than a minute later, Hugo Roy scored to get Atlanta on the board, and on the ensuing faceoff the Gladiators brought the puck into the offensive zone and Sanghoon Shin tied it for Atlanta.

The Solar Bears were outshot 14-6 in the third period, as Nault eventually tallied the game-winner when Atlanta went to the man advantage when a Solar Bears penalty sent Luke Boka to the box.

The Solar Bears pulled Brad Barone with a power play in the final minutes of regulation in an attempt to tie the score, but ultimately were unsuccessful.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (5) at 15:15. Assisted by Jake Transit and Jackson Keane.

SHOTS: ORL 12, ATL 11

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Jake Transit (6) at 14:20. Assisted by Chris Harpur.

ATL Goal: Hugo Roy (16) at 15:13. Assisted by Cody Sylvester.

ATL Goal: Sanghoon Shin (11) at 15:25. Assisted by Greg Campbell.

SHOTS: ORL 15, ATL 10

3rd Period

Kamerin Nault (8) [PP] at 16:02. Assisted by Eric Neiley and Mitchell Hoelscher.

SHOTS: ORL 6, ATL 14

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 32-for-35

ATL: Chris Nell, 31-for-33.

NOTABLES:

Brad Barone's 32 saves pushed his season total to 1,261, passing Ryan Massa (1,254; 2016-17) for the most saves by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando continues its four-game road trip when the team visits the Florida Everblades on Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.