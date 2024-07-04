July 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIREWORKS BEFORE THE FIREWORKS Last night in Portland's 8-5 win over New Hampshire, Alex Binelas blasted a go-ahead grand slam to notch his third homer before Alex Hoppe garnered his second win of the season. Kristian Campbell recorded a multi-hit day going 3-4 while Tyler McDonough went two-for-four with a double and a triple. RHP Alex Hoppe (2-3, 4.68 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings allowing one walk while striking out five. RHP Hunter Gregory (4-3, 5.63 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.2 innings allowing three runs on one runs on one hit while walking two and striking out three.

KRISTIAN CAMPBELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH Infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June. Campbell batted .420/.515/.667 and led the league in average (.420), hits (34), on-base percentage (.515) and OPS (1.182). He was second in runs (21) and slugging percentage (.667) and was third in total bases (54). He posted nine multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of nine and 13 games.

BACK-TO-BACK MONTHLY AWARDS In addition to Campbell being honored for the month of June, Catcher Kyle Teel earned the award for May after leading the league in average (.357), RBI (22), and OPS (1.003) during the month. It is the first time since 2011 that a Sea Dog player has been selected for the honor in back-to-back months (Chih-Hsien Chiang, June and July 2011).

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler Miller enters today riding a ten-game hit streak after another hit last night in the opener. Across the last ten games, Miller is hitting .343 (12-35) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, two walks, and five strikeouts while also tallying a .395 OBP.

THE THREE TAKING A TRIP TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (26). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Teel is hitting .298 for the Sea Dogs with 14 doubles, eight home runs and a team-leading 48 RBI. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland finished the month of June with the best cumulative average in all of Double-A (.282). Portland also leads the Eastern League and Double-A in average this season (.266 currently). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (164) while Montgomery ranks second (145). Portland has notched 58 doubles across 25 games in the month of June.

'CATS VS 'DOGS This week will mark the second of three total series with the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 7-1 record against New Hampshire this season. Portland will take on the Fisher Cats in the first week of September in Manchester in what will be the final series between the two teams. Last season, Portland owned a 17-7 record overall and 8-4 record at home against New Hampshire. All-time, Portland owns the advantage, 233-203.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 4, 2021 - Hudson Potts, Ronaldo Hernandez and Ryan Fitzgerald all hit home runs in the first game of a double header as Portland beat New Hampshire 9-4. Kutter Crawford fanned seven in his 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. Gonzalez last pitched on June 28th in the first game of a doubleheader in Binghamton. He tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out six. He has faced the Fisher Cats once this season. In his shortest outing of the year, Gonzalez tossed 0.2 innings on April 16th allowing six runs (four earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out one.

