Harrington Dominates on America's Birthday

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA. - For a second straight night, Altoona's starter was dominant. One night after Bubba Chandler tossed 7.2 scoreless innings, Thomas Harrington fired 7.0 scoreless innings of his own to lead Altoona to a 1-0 win on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve welcomed the seventh-largest crowd in franchise history, 8,905, the third-largest 4th of July crowd in franchise history.

Harrington maneuvered through trouble in the second and third inning, stranding a pair in each frame before settling in. After the third he allowed just two baserunners as he rolled through the Senators lineup three times on 94 pitches. Harrington struck out six, walked two and allowed three singles and earned his first Double-A win on Thursday night.

In Harrington's last four starts since June 16, he is 1-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched.

Altoona's lone run came in the fourth inning when Sammy Siani drove in Joe Perez with two outs in the inning. After Perez doubled with one out, he advanced to third on a groundout by Carter Bins and scored on Siani's infield single against Andry Lara.

Tsung-Che Cheng doubled twice in the win and drew a walk to pace the Curve offense which accumulated just five hits in the victory.

Luis Peralta struck out a pair of Senators in 1.1 innings of relief and left after allowing a single and a walk in the ninth inning. Chris Gau entered and induced a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to secure the 1-0 win.

The shutout win was the sixth of the season and the second straight day after a 3-0 win on Wednesday night at Harrisburg.

Altoona continues a week-long series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Curve, with RHP Rodney Theophile on the mound for Harrisburg.

