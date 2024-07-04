Yard Goats Fall Short 7-3 in July 4th Loss

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats had their four-game win streak snapped as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies took the first of a three-game series 7-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin Park. Ryan Clifford went 4 for 5 including a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. Rockies ace German Marquez had his rehab assignment on Thursday starting on the mound for the Yard Goats. He threw 3.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Opposite Marquez, Brandon Sproat started for the Rumble Ponies. Sproat threw 6.2 strong innings allowing two runs on three hits as he struck out nine batters in his outing. Yard Goats left fielder Sterlin Thompson cranked two solo homers bringing his total to eight for the season.

The Rumble Ponies opened up the scoring in the first inning when DH Kevin Parada hit a line drive to left field to bring Jeremiah Jackson home from second to make it a 1-0 ballgame. In the third inning, the Rumbles Ponies scored on a passed ball and it was 2-0.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the fifth inning off Zach Kokoska's 12th home run to the upper deck in right field to cut the deficit to one making it a 2-1 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh inning, Rumble Ponies right fielder Ryan Clifford hit a three-run homer to left field that brought Drake Osborn and Wyatt Young around the bases to extend Binghamton's lead to 5-1.

In the seventh inning, Yard Goats left fielder Sterlin Thompson hit a solo home run to left field to get the Yard Goats within three making it 5-2.

The Rumble ponies continued to pad their lead in the eighth when Jaylen Palmer doubled to center field that scored Rowdey Jordan. This was followed by Alex Ramirez grounding into a force out that brought Palmer home to make it 7-2.

Yard Goats left fielder Sterlin Thompson hit his second home run of the night in the ninth inning to right field to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

The Yard Goats continue the three-game series at Dunkin' Park on Friday night (6:10 PM) against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a post game fireworks show. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Nolan McLean will pitch for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on the free Audacy app

--

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

*Yard Goats Fall Short 7-3 In July 4th Loss*

WP: Brandon Sproat (4-0)

LP: German Marquez (0-1)

SV: Trey McLoughlin (5)

Time: 2:54

Hartford CT - The Hartford Yard Goats had their four-game win streak snapped as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies took the first of a three-game series 7-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin Park. Ryan Clifford went 4 for 5 including a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. Rockies ace German Marquez had his rehab assignment on Thursday starting on the mound for the Yard Goats. He threw 3.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Opposite Marquez, Brandon Sproat started for the Rumble Ponies. Sproat threw 6.2 strong innings allowing two runs on three hits as he struck out nine batters in his outing. Yard Goats left fielder Sterlin Thompson cranked two solo homers bringing his total to eight for the season.

The Rumble Ponies opened up the scoring in the first inning when DH Kevin Parada hit a line drive to left field to bring Jeremiah Jackson home from second to make it a 1-0 ballgame. In the third inning, the Rumbles Ponies scored on a passed ball and it was 2-0.

The Yard Goats got on the board in the fifth inning off Zach Kokoska's 12th home run to the upper deck in right field to cut the deficit to one making it a 2-1 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh inning, Rumble Ponies right fielder Ryan Clifford hit a three-run homer to left field that brought Drake Osborn and Wyatt Young around the bases to extend Binghamton's lead to 5-1.

In the seventh inning, Yard Goats left fielder Sterlin Thompson hit a solo home run to left field to get the Yard Goats within three making it 5-2.

The Rumble ponies continued to pad their lead in the eighth when Jaylen Palmer doubled to center field that scored Rowdey Jordan. This was followed by Alex Ramirez grounding into a force out that brought Palmer home to make it 7-2.

Yard Goats left fielder Sterlin Thompson hit his second home run of the night in the ninth inning to right field to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

The Yard Goats continue the three-game series at Dunkin' Park on Friday night (6:10 PM) against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a post game fireworks show. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Nolan McLean will pitch for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on the free Audacy app.

--

Yard Goats Fall Short 7-3 In July 4th Loss

WP: Brandon Sproat (4-0)

LP: German Marquez (0-1)

SV: Trey McLoughlin (5)

Time: 2:54

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.