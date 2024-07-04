Holton's Fireworks Aid Peña in his July Fourth Gem

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (44-33) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over Akron (45-34) on July Fourth.

Erie opened the scoring in the second against Akron starter Parker Messick when Gage Workman lined a two-run double to the right-field corner. Brady Allen extended Erie's lead to 3-0 with a two-out single to score Workman.

In the third, Jake Holton clobbered a two-run homer, making it 5-0. Holton's eighth homer of the season extended his team-leading RBI tally to 51.

Carlos Peña turned in a second straight quality start for Erie. The lone run against his ledger came in the fifth when Kody Huff tripled and scored on Yordys Valdes' groundout.

Peña tossed six frames and allowed just one run. He allowed three hits and walked one while striking out four. It is his second consecutive outing of six innings pitched and one run allowed or fewer.

Holton added his third RBI on his third hit when he singled home Carlos Mendoza in the seventh, making it 6-1.

Bryce Tassin and Matt Seelinger combined for three perfect innings of relief to close out the game for Erie.

Peña (4-3) won his third straight appearance. Messick (1-1) took his first Double-A loss.

Jackson Jobe is slated to return from the injured list to pitch for Erie on Friday at 6:35 p.m. He will face left-hander Ryan Webb.

