Portland Wins Fifth Straight With 7-3 Victory Over New Hampshire

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-2, 43-35) beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-7, 32-45) 7-3, earning their fifth-straight victory. With the win, the Sea Dogs are now tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees).

Sea Dogs starter RHP Wikelman Gonzalez tossed 3.0 shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out three. Outfielder Roman Anthony showcased his speed with an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning, his tenth homer of the year.

After a lead-off walk by Alex Binelas, he was able to score on an RBI double by Tyler Miller in the second inning and Portland led, 1-0.

In the fifth inning, Kristian Campbell laced a single to right field and was driven home with an RBI single by Binelas, extending Portland's lead, 2-0.

Two home runs in the sixth inning further extended Portland's lead. Nick Decker led the inning off with a home run to right field, his fifth of the season. Roman Anthony then drilled a fly ball to centerfield which rolled to the wall and was able to score on an inside-the-park home run and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 4-0.

Rainer Nunez drilled a a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Fisher Cats were on the board, 4-1.

New Hampshire pulled within one run in the bottom of the seventh inning after a wild pitch and bases loaded walk issued by Helcris Olivarez.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs recorded three consecutive singles by Binelas, Phillip Sikes and Miller. An RBI groundout by Decker and two-run single by Elih Marrero extended Portland's lead, 7-3.

RHP Christopher Troye (2-0, 7.63 ERA) earned the win tossing 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out five. RHP Michael Dominguez (2-5, 5.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats face off tomorrow, July 5th at 6:35pm at Delta Dental Ballpark. RHP Hunter Dobbins (5-2, 3.97 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while New Hampshire is TBD.

