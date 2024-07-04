Senators Blank Curve, 1-0

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Altoona Curve 1-0 Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona scored the lone run of the game on an RBI single by Sammy Siani in the 4th inning. The Senators had opportunities with leadoff baserunners on five occasions, including in the 8th and 9th innings, but the they could not come up with the big hit and were shut out for the second consecutive night.

THE BIG PLAY

With two outs in the 4th inning Sammy Siani hit an RBI infield single to score Joe Perez and put Altoona up 1-0.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara turned in a quality start despite the loss as he allowed just one run and struck out three in six innings... Daison Acosta struck out four batters in two perfect innings pitched... Trey Harris went 2-for-3... The Senators put the leadoff batter on base in five innings but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their three-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 6:00 Friday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

