Senators Blank Curve, 1-0
July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Altoona Curve 1-0 Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona scored the lone run of the game on an RBI single by Sammy Siani in the 4th inning. The Senators had opportunities with leadoff baserunners on five occasions, including in the 8th and 9th innings, but the they could not come up with the big hit and were shut out for the second consecutive night.
THE BIG PLAY
With two outs in the 4th inning Sammy Siani hit an RBI infield single to score Joe Perez and put Altoona up 1-0.
FILIBUSTERS
Andry Lara turned in a quality start despite the loss as he allowed just one run and struck out three in six innings... Daison Acosta struck out four batters in two perfect innings pitched... Trey Harris went 2-for-3... The Senators put the leadoff batter on base in five innings but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their three-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 6:00 Friday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2024
- Harrington Dominates on America's Birthday - Altoona Curve
- Erie Tops Akron 6-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Portland Wins Fifth Straight With 7-3 Victory Over New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Grab Comeback Win Over Flying Squirrels on Fourth of July - Bowie Baysox
- Senators Blank Curve, 1-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Reading and Somerset Suspended Game to Resume Friday at 5:15 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels Fall Late to Baysox, 3-2 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Fall Short 7-3 in July 4th Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Holton's Fireworks Aid Peña in his July Fourth Gem - Erie SeaWolves
- Sproat and Clifford Lead Binghamton to Fourth of July Victory at Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Reading and Somerset Suspended Thursday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Hosted Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats
- July 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Blank Curve, 1-0
- Harrisburg Blanked by Curve, 3-0
- Senators Down Curve, 3-1
- Harrisburg Senators Roster Move
- Pitching Duel Falls in Senators' Favor