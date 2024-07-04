Squirrels Fall Late to Baysox, 3-2

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not hold a late lead and lost to the Bowie Baysox, 3-2, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (37-42, 3-7) left 13 runners on base in the loss to the Baysox (38-40, 6-4) in front of a sellout crowd of 9,810.

Trailing by a run heading into the seventh, the Baysox evened the score, 2-2, with a sacrifice fly by Dylan Beavers against Flying Squirrels reliever Ben Madison (Loss, 0-1).

In the eighth, Frederick Bencosme brought home the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Bowie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Samuel Basallo against Richmond starter Nick Sinacola. It was the only run he allowed over five innings of work, dropping his Double-A ERA to 2.59.

In the bottom of the third, Ismael Munguia reached on an infield single and later came around to score on a Baysox error, tying the game. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs, but Matthew Etzel made a diving catch on a line drive by Andy Thomas to escape the jam.

Richmond took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI double by Carter Howell. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases for the second straight inning, but reliever Bradley Brehmer entered to replace starter Alex Pham and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to escape the jam.

Bradley Brehmer (Win, 2-0) entered out of the Baysox bullpen and threw 3.2 hitless innings, striking out three.

Nick Richmond (Save, 3) stranded three runners on base over the final two innings to finish the game.

Eric Silva pitched 1.1 scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen, striking out two.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox continue the series on Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Trevor McDonald will make his Double-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

