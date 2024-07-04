Reading and Somerset Suspended Thursday Night

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







"Ladies and gentlemen, we are sorry. We hoped to play, but with this much rain landing on the field, it's just not possible to play baseball tonight. Tonight's Reading Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain. HOWEVER - WE DO PLAN TO HAVE FIREWORKS! I REPEAT - we do plan to have fireworks. The fireworks crew is still loading the show, and once ready, we expect to have fireworks - likely at approx.. 10PM - which is when fireworks are usually shot after a game anyway. Again - fireworks will take place - thanks to Carpenter & PA Lottery - at approx.. 10PM. Before then, Reggie Brown and Bunch a Funk will entertain us - beginning in a few minutes...

Again - the fireworks will take place around 10PM - but tonight's baseball game has been postponed due to rain.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for July 4th, 2024 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2024 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL - or by emailing us at info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange. Again, You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today - you can hold on to your tickets, and decide later what game you want to exchange them for.

ANY tickets with a rain date already printed on them, may be used on that rain date ONLY. Those tickets, or even the partially ripped stubs of those tickets, will be accepted at the gate on the designated rain date. Those tickets include:

PA Lottery tickets - will be accepted on their rain date of - 7/5

Carpenter Technology tickets - will be accepted on their rain date of - 7/5

In summary - If your ticket stub has a stated "Rain Date" printed on it - please use your ticket stub on that specific Rain Date.

Those fans holding tickets not specifically dated for July 4th, 2024 - such as a ticket book ticket, your ticket MUST be stamped with today's game date at the ticket office, or at the main entrance, or at the Customer Service Booth - as you exit today. Once your undated ticket is stamped with today's date, it then becomes a DATED Rain Out ticket.

Undated General Admission Tickets - Such as TICKET BOOK TICKETS - once stamped these tickets are eligible to be used at any remaining 2024 regular season home game, based on availability.

SO, If your ticket already has today's date printed on it - you do not need to have it stamped, AND you DO NOT need to exchange it tonight.

Buffets in the various buffet picnic areas were served tonight, but the GAME TICKET portion, of those buffet area tickets, can be exchanged for seating of equal or lesser value, for any remaining 2024 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regard to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individuals within the group should exchange the tickets themselves. Please check with your specific group leader to see how they will handle the exchange.

Again, we apologize for the weather. Tonight's game has, unfortunately, been postponed due to rain. BUT STICK AROUND FOR REGGIE BROWN AND BUNCH A FUNK IN CONCERT - AND STICK AROUND FOR FIREWORKS AT APPROX. 10PM.

