Reading and Somerset Suspended Game to Resume Friday at 5:15

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Thursday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Somerset Patriots has been suspended due to rain. It will be finished on Friday at 5:15 p.m. The game will resume in the top of the fourth inning with the Patriots leading 5-0. Game one will be played to its nine-inning completion.

Following the conclusion of the first game, Reading and Somerset will play a second game which will be seven innings. Game two will not begin prior to 7 p.m. Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza and the seating bowl will open to fans at 5 p.m. The night will feature fireworks, thanks to Countryside Fuel. Additionally, there will be an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle with a free autograph and photo session. Fans with tickets to the July 5 game can enter the ballpark beginning at 5 p.m. and the ticket will be good for both games.

Following game two, there will be a tribute to pro wrestling with post-game Regional Championship Wrestling. It will also be a Savage Auto Group Fiesta Friday as Reading will play as Los Luchadores de Reading. There will also be a Happy Hour with one-dollar off beer after the game as well. It will also be Coal Region Night. Unfortunately, due to the early start time for the suspended game, the previously schedule 5 p.m. Happy Hour with a pre-game concert with Mike and Tara will not take place on Friday.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.