Baysox Grab Comeback Win Over Flying Squirrels on Fourth of July

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came from behind to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 3-2 victory at The Diamond on the Fourth of July.

Bowie (6-4, 38-40) scored the game's first run just three batters in on an RBI single from Samuel Basallo to bring home Dylan Beavers. The Orioles No. 2 prospect has now reached base in 13 consecutive games and has four RBI in his last two games.

Richmond (3-7, 37-42) took the lead with a run in the third and a run in the fourth on a throwing error from Frederick Bencosme and an RBI double from Carter Howell off Bowie starting right-hander Alex Pham. The Orioles No. 24 prospect lasted 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits over three walks and six strikeouts in a no decision. Pham now has 90 strikeouts on the season, tied for the second-most in the Eastern League

Right-handed reliever Bradley Brehmer (W, 2-0) quieted the Richmond batters with 3.2 innings of hitless and scoreless relief with three strikeouts to earn the win. The 24-year-old has collected the win in each of his first two Double-A outings.

The Baysox tied the score at two with a run in the seventh on a Beavers sacrifice fly to center field. The Orioles No. 7 prospect has now reached base in 57 of 68 games played this season after singling to lead off the game.

Bowie took the lead in the eighth after TT Bowens drew a walk and reached third base on a pair of wild pitches. Bencosme brought him home on a sacrifice fly to center off Richmond right-hander Ben Madison (L, 0-1) to give the Baysox a 3-2 lead.

Right-hander Nick Richmond (S, 3) collected a two inning save after stranding the go-ahead runs in scoring position in the eighth and stranding the tying run at first in the ninth.

Bowie is now 16-15 in Fourth of July games in franchise history.

Bowie continues its three-game road series in Richmond on Friday night at 6:35 pm from The Diamond. RHP Peter Van Loon (0-0, -.-- ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Trevor McDonald (0-0, -.-- ERA) for Richmond.

