Erie Tops Akron 6-1
July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Eries SeaWolves scored early to down the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 on Thursday night at UPMC Park.
Turning Point
Erie struck for the early lead in the bottom of the second when Gage Workman lined a double down the right-field line to put the SeaWolves on top 2-0. Two batters later, Brady Allen singled home Workman to stretch the lead to 3-0.
Mound Presence
Parker Messick got the start for Akron and struck out the side in the first. Erie got to the Akron lefty for three in the second and two in the third. In total, Messick tossed two and two-third innings allowing five runs while striking out six. Trey Benton worked two and third scoreless. Alaska Abney allowed a run over an inning and two thirds. Tyler Thornton worked a scoreless inning and a third.
Duck Tales
Akron's lone run came in the top of the fifth. Kody Huff opened the inning with a triple. Two batters later, Yordys Valdes grounded out to score Huff and make it 5-1 Erie.
Notebook
The loss snapped Akron's six-game winning streak...Valdes' 10 game hitting streak was snapped in the loss...Game Time: 2:26.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue the series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Friday, July 5 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (2-6, 3.15 ERA) will take the mound against Erie right-hander Jackson Jobe (0-1, 2.16 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2024
- Late Sea Dogs Surge Topples Fourth of July Celebration - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrington Dominates on America's Birthday - Altoona Curve
- Erie Tops Akron 6-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Portland Wins Fifth Straight With 7-3 Victory Over New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Grab Comeback Win Over Flying Squirrels on Fourth of July - Bowie Baysox
- Senators Blank Curve, 1-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Reading and Somerset Suspended Game to Resume Friday at 5:15 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels Fall Late to Baysox, 3-2 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Fall Short 7-3 in July 4th Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Holton's Fireworks Aid Peña in his July Fourth Gem - Erie SeaWolves
- Sproat and Clifford Lead Binghamton to Fourth of July Victory at Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Reading and Somerset Suspended Thursday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Hosted Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats
- July 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.