Erie Tops Akron 6-1

July 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Eries SeaWolves scored early to down the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Erie struck for the early lead in the bottom of the second when Gage Workman lined a double down the right-field line to put the SeaWolves on top 2-0. Two batters later, Brady Allen singled home Workman to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Mound Presence

Parker Messick got the start for Akron and struck out the side in the first. Erie got to the Akron lefty for three in the second and two in the third. In total, Messick tossed two and two-third innings allowing five runs while striking out six. Trey Benton worked two and third scoreless. Alaska Abney allowed a run over an inning and two thirds. Tyler Thornton worked a scoreless inning and a third.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run came in the top of the fifth. Kody Huff opened the inning with a triple. Two batters later, Yordys Valdes grounded out to score Huff and make it 5-1 Erie.

Notebook

The loss snapped Akron's six-game winning streak...Valdes' 10 game hitting streak was snapped in the loss...Game Time: 2:26.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue the series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Friday, July 5 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (2-6, 3.15 ERA) will take the mound against Erie right-hander Jackson Jobe (0-1, 2.16 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

