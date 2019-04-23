July 3rd Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow at Noon

April 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - This season the Asheville Tourists play host to the Lexington Legends on Wednesday, July 3rd. The contest will wrap up a brief homestand and feature a post-game Independence Day Fireworks celebration.

Tickets to the July 3rd game and post-game fireworks show go on sale Wednesday, April 24th at 12:00pm. Fans can purchase tickets in-person at the McCormick field ServPro Box Office, online at theashevilletourists.com, or by calling a Tourists Front Office representative at (828) 258-0428.

July 3rd tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 24th at 12:00pm

Post-Game Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Gates Open at 6:00pm and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm

All seating at McCormick Field is Reserved on July 3rd

Seating is based on availability

Individual Ticket Prices begin at $11

Flex Vouchers may not be exchanged for the July 3rd game

Fans with questions or fans seeking additional information, please contact the ServPro Box Office at (828) 258-0428 ext. 3.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.