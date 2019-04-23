July 3rd Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow at Noon
April 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - This season the Asheville Tourists play host to the Lexington Legends on Wednesday, July 3rd. The contest will wrap up a brief homestand and feature a post-game Independence Day Fireworks celebration.
Tickets to the July 3rd game and post-game fireworks show go on sale Wednesday, April 24th at 12:00pm. Fans can purchase tickets in-person at the McCormick field ServPro Box Office, online at theashevilletourists.com, or by calling a Tourists Front Office representative at (828) 258-0428.
July 3rd tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 24th at 12:00pm
Post-Game Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
Gates Open at 6:00pm and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm
All seating at McCormick Field is Reserved on July 3rd
Seating is based on availability
Individual Ticket Prices begin at $11
Flex Vouchers may not be exchanged for the July 3rd game
Fans with questions or fans seeking additional information, please contact the ServPro Box Office at (828) 258-0428 ext. 3.
