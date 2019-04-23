Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

Tonight RHP Jake Irvin (0-1, 2.87 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns and the order faces Drive LHP Angel Padron (0-0, 0.77 ERA). First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium and the gates open at 5 p.m.

CATE DOMINANT IN 6-2 WIN OVER DRIVE: The Suns utilized a quality start from lefty Tim Cate Monday to win 6-2 over the Greenville Drive. The offense scored three runs in the first and in the third behind a two RBI triple from Gilbert Lara and a pair of doubles and two RBI from KJ Harrison. The bullpen did not allow an earned run in three innings of work. Aaron Fletcher pushed through three errors in the field in the eighth to keep the Suns in front for Jhonatan German to close the door in the ninth. The righty fanned a pair of drive en route to a hitless ninth frame to cap off the night.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more Friday and continued the stretch Monday. Over those eight games, Lara has earned 13 hits in 34 at-bats, good for a .382 average over that span. The infielder has also hit a homer and driven in eight runs during that time. Jacob Rhinesmith joined him Saturday with a 2-3 effort at the plate. Rhinesmith has now reached in seven consecutive games and holds a .393 (11-for-28) average during that time.

BOOM IN THE BAT: KJ Harrison knocked two doubles to plate as many runs in yesterday's game against the Greenville Drive, which moved his average up to .438. The first baseman holds the highest batting average in Class-A Baseball, with Jerar Encarnacion of the Clinton LumberKings placing second holding a .394 mark. That's a 44 point difference between the two. Only one player in all of MiLB (excluding the Mexican League) holds a higher batting average and that is Luis Robert, who is scorching the ball at a .475 clip for the Winston-Salem Dash.

CONSISTENCY WINS BALL GAMES: The Suns pitching staff has been markedly consistent this season. Starters have an ERA of 3.35 and the bullpen has compiled a 3.34 ERA to put the team's combined ERA at 3.35. Despite a start to the season where the starting rotation put up an ERA over 4.50, they've trimmed it down the last time and a half through the order. Using Tomas Alastre as the starting point, the last time-and-a-half through the rotation, the rotation has tossed 43 innings in eight starts and allowed just nine runs, which is good for a 1.88 ERA. Four of those eight earned runs came in Alastre's last start, which Hagerstown won 13-4 over Kannapolis Friday.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: Hagerstown has had three new players join the team since April 15. Justin Connell, Trey Vickers and Jared Brasher. Connell and Vickers have both been hitting extremely well. Connell is averaging .318 after a 1-for-4 effort Saturday and Vickers has a double, triple and home run in his four games in the South Atlantic League this season. Brasher had a shortened outing Saturday, but did not allow a run to score in 0.2 innings of work. Brasher is the lone returner of the group from last season, where he compiled a 1-7 record to go along with a 4.99 ERA in 51 games where he twirled 70.1 innings.

SUN SPOTS: The Suns hit .322 in 121 at-bats during the last road trip to Kannapolis to increase the team's season batting average to .245... Hagerstown is playing the Greenville Drive for the first time since 2016 when the Suns won six of eight games they played against the Red Sox Class-A Affiliate. The two teams split a four-game series at Municipal Stadium, but Hagerstown swept a four-game set at Fluor Field.

