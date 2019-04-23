MLB Jr. Home Run Derby Saturday at Appalachian Power Park

The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with MLB, will host a free Jr. Home Run Derby competition at Appalachian Power Park for local area youth on Saturday, April 27, following their game against the Asheville Tourists.

Rules and Regulations:

All participants must bring their own bats, helmets and batting gloves, as those will not be supplied by the team. In addition, there are three simple restrictions on all bats:

- Bats CANNOT be greater than 34 inches in length - Bats CANNOT have a barrel greater than 2 5/8 inches in diameter (2 3/4 inches is NOT permissible) - Non-wood bats MUST have the USA Baseball stamp, BBCOR stamp or be labeled with a BPF of 1.15 or less.

Anyone under the age of 14 is permitted to sign up for the Derby. Participants must come to the ballpark Saturday, April 27, to sign up, and must bring a copy of their birth certificate with them. A parent/guardian must also be present to fill out a registration/waiver form before the competition begins. Every kid that signs up will receive a free ticket to that day's Power home game.

Divisions and Distances:

- 12 and under: Must be born after July 18, 2006. 170-foot home run distance - 14 and under: Must be born between July 18, 2004 and July 17, 2006. 200-foot home run distance

Time of Home Run Derby: The Home Run Derby will immediately follow the game, which is scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch.

For more information, please contact Hannah Frenchick at 304-344-2287 or via e-mail at hfrenchick@wvpower.com .

