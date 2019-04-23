Braves Bats Silenced in 3-2 Loss to BlueClaws

ROME, GA - The visiting Lakewood BlueClaws captured a 3-2 win and series victory against the Rome Braves Tuesday behind early offense and 16 strikeouts from their pitching staff.

All the scoring in the game took place within the first three innings against starting pitchers RHP Jose Olague and RHP Victor Santos. The BlueClaws got a pair of runs in the 2nd inning against Olague. Cole Stobbe doubled in a run and then scored on a Jonathan Guzman RBI single. In the 3rd inning Stobbe walked with the bases loaded to notch his second RBI of the game and make it 3-0 BlueClaws. That rally would mark the end of the evening for Olague.

Rome struck for a pair of runs in the Bottom of the 3rd on a two run double by Greg Cullen out to deep left. It was Cullen's first game back after missing several contests following a hit by pitch near his elbow last week in Greenville. His extra-base hit brought Rome to within a 3-2 score but they would get no closer. The Braves finished 1-9 with runners in scoring position. Their best chance was in the 6th inning with runners at the corners and nobody out. Lakewood reliever RHP Francisco Morales struck out three consecutive batters to end the threat and strand two on base. Rome hitters whiffed 13 times in the final 5 innings and struck out 16 times total in the game. Lakewood got a save from RHP Robinson Martinez.

Olague struggled with his control on Tuesday, walking four batters in 3 innings of work. He did not record a strikeout and received the loss. Rome LHP Jake Higginbotham and RHP Jose Montilla each provided 3 innings of scoreless relief out of the bullpen to keep it close. Rome never had a lead in the game.

Trey Harris enjoyed another multi-hit effort, going 2-4 and stealing a base. He's now batting .369 this season. Justin Dean was 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Cullen finished 1-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Rome and Lakewood conclude their three game series Wednesday morning at 10:30 am in an Education Day at State Mutual Stadium. Rome will start RHP Trey Riley (0-3, 7.82) while Lakewood will counter with RHP Kevin Gowdy (0-0, 2.79).

Rome (6-12): 2 R 6 H 0 E

Lakewood (6-13): 3 R 9 H 1 E

W: Victor Santos (2-1)

L: Jose Olague (1-3)

S: Robinson Martinez (2)

Time: 2:37

Attendance: 1,861

