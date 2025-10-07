Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Darlington Nagbe Set to Retire!: this Is MLS

Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.